Police investigating counterfeit money use at Toledo Meijer - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police investigating counterfeit money use at Toledo Meijer

(Source: RNN) (Source: RNN)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police are investigating the use of counterfeit money used at a north Toledo store.

Police say thousands of dollars in fake money was used at the Meijer on Alexis Road.

Two female suspects used fake $50 and $100 bills to buy $2,700 worth of merchandise.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly