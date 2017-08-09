Groundbreaking begins on new living cottages at Sandusky senior living center

New living options will soon be available for senior Sandusky residents.

United Church Homes have begun work on an $18 million construction project that will add 44 new independent living cottages as well as a community center at Parkvue Community.

"It's exciting because it brings another level of services to our continuing care campus that will be available to the residents of Erie County and the surrounding area," said Ken Keller, Parkvue Administrator.

UCH plans to build 10 cottage homes as part of the first phase of the project. The cottages will be 1,650 to 1,750 square feet and will feature two bedrooms, two bathrooms, an open kitchen design and a living room.

The community center will include a kitchen, fitness center, activity rooms and informal lounge areas.

Senior vice president and chief operation officer Charles Mooney said he hopes the new cottages will attract seniors who are looking for a more active, independent lifestyle.

"We want to provide a true independent living housing option on campus for active seniors that promotes abundant living in community," Mooney said.

Anyone interested about the new living spaces can contact the United Church Homes Communications Department at 740-382-4885.

