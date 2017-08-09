TPD to install CO detectors in Ford Explorer police cars

Ford Motor Company is asking police departments across the state to install carbon monoxide detectors on any Ford Explorer police vehicles.

There have been several reports of on-duty officers becoming ill while in the SUV's.

Toledo police has 57 Ford Explorers that they use as police vehicles, and are working on installing carbon monoxide detectors in the Explorers.

As of now. Toledo police has no reports of their officers becoming ill while in the vehicles, as most of those reports have come from southern cities.

"As of today, we haven't had any tests come back positive for carbon monoxide. We have the testing system. To go another step further, we're going to have actual detectors in the cars, just in case some CO emissions happen to get into the cabin," said Captain Joe Heffernan of the Toledo Police Department.

Ford said they believe the carbon monoxide issue may be caused by after-market installation of the special gear that police departments have in their cars.

"Safety is our top priority. We continue to investigate. We have not found elevated levels of carbon monoxide in non-police Ford Explorers. To address police customers who drive modified vehicles in unique ways, we are covering the costs of specific repairs in every Police Interceptor Utility that may have a carbon monoxide concerns, regardless of modifications made after leaving Ford's factory," said Ford Motor Company in a statement.

The installation of this equipment usually involves drilling holes into the body of the cars. If the holes are not completely sealed, exhaust can leak into the passenger compartment and cause the officers to get sick.

