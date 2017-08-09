A new Panda Express restaurant makes its home in Rossford

Food lovers living in Rossford have a new restaurant to dine in.

Panda Express announced it’ll launch a new location at 9990 Olde US 20 beginning August 12 at 10:30 a.m.

“We’re honored to serve the residents of Rossford and soon become an integral part of the neighborhood,” said Mingtao Chi, Multi-Unit Manager. “We’re eager to be a community leader in customer service and look forward to introducing guests to our delicious American Chinese menu.”

To celebrate the opening, the new restaurant will donate 20 percent of launch day proceeds to Fort Meigs YMCA.

Opening and closing times are listed below:

Dine-in services

Monday - Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Friday and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Drive-thru services

Monday - Thursday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

More information about the restaurant can be found here.

