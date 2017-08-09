Police looking for two involved in credit card theft - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police looking for two involved in credit card theft

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police are looking for two males involved in a credit card theft.

Police say the men used a stolen credit card that was taken during a theft from a stolen vehicle.

Anyone who knows who these men are should call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

