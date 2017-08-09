Police attempting to identify suspected purse thief - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police attempting to identify suspected purse thief

(Source: TPD) (Source: TPD)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police are attempting to identify a suspected thief.

Police say the man is a suspect in a purse theft from a carry-out in East Toledo. 

Anyone who recognizes him or has any information is encouraged to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

