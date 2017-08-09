Victim of road rage goes to social media for help

An extreme event of road rage almost cost a woman her life, causing her to reach out to social media to find the person responsible.

"I wish I could take the picture out of my head, but I can't. His face just pierces me," said Sierra Yanez.

Yanez said she was on her way home from work when she slowed down to change lanes at Sylvania and Talmadge around 5:30 p.m. when traffic was heavy.

She felt a bump from behind, which prompted Sierra to get out of her car to see if there was any damage done to her vehicle. However, the driver of the truck that bumped her didn't.

"He didn't get out of his car. He looked straight-faced, he wasn't yelling or screaming. He showed no emotion. He wasn't stable in my opinion," Yanez said.

This scared Yanez, who quickly jumped back into her car, a move that saved her life. The driver of the truck hit the gas and began slamming into the side of Sierra's car over and over.

"It was life-threatening. He just kept hitting me over and over. I mean, who does that?" said Yanez.

Yanez said she was screaming for him to stop when she grabbed her phone to call the police.

"At first I was taking my phone out to call 911, but then I saw him turn his wheel so I started taking pictures," Yanez said.

Yanez later posted the pictures and her experience to Facebook, asking people to help her identify the male driver in a blue Chevy GMC who intentionally hit her multiple times.

The post received more than 900 shares.

Her pictures and several good Samaritans who witnessed the incident and viewed the post on Facebook are helping Toledo police find the person responsible.

"It's a huge relief knowing that this man will be caught and not get away with doing that. Everyone came together and I do appreciate everyone's help," said Yanez.

Police say Yanez did the right thing to stay in her car and try to identify the car. They say the best way to prevent a road rage incident from ever starting is to ignore the person and don't make any gestures.

You should simply get over and let that person pass you by.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.