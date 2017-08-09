Man crushed after car falls off of jack in motel parking lot - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man crushed after car falls off of jack in motel parking lot

NORTHWOOD, OH (WTOL) -

A man has died in an accident in the parking lot of a Northwood hotel Wednesday morning.

The accident occurred at the America's Best Motel on Oregon Road around 10:50 a.m.

Police said James Michael Russell, 55, was staying at the motel when he was crushed by his car which fell from a jack in the parking lot. 

Russell was pronounced dead at the scene after he was pulled from underneath his car. 

