Phone scam attempts to get into your computer

A phone scam that has been circulating the area for weeks has seemed to be ramping up recently.

A person with a foreign accent is calling residents stating that he is from Windows Tech Support Services and will demand to have remote access to users' computers.

Victims of this scam have said the caller is very aggressive and will call your phone several times.

One local victim said she called the numbers back and most were out of service, but one number was a hijacked active business in California.

Lucas County Sheriff John Tharp advises residents ignore this caller and never give out personal information to random people over the phone.

If any of these numbers call your phone, do not answer. Microsoft tech support will never call you without you having called them first.

