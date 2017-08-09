Scott High welcomes students at Back-to-School Dash

New and returning Toledo Scott High School students made their way back on campus Wednesday as they prepared for the upcoming school year.

Excitement filled the atmosphere as lower and upperclassmen alike, met their teachers, signed up for clubs, received their schedules and most importantly made sure their hair was perfect for their school I.D. photos.

"I am really excited. And not just myself, just talking to many of the students coming in, they're full of enthusiasm, telling me about their summers. They can't wait to be back in school," said Principal Dr. Carnel Smith.

All of Toledo Public School freshmen need to report for a full day of school next Thursday, August 17.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.