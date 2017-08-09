Police: Woman posts Snapchat video of herself being raped

A 20-year-old woman pulled out her phone and captured her alleged rape by a 77-year-old man on Snapchat.

Around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning, Danbury Police got a call from Texas, a friend who had just gotten a video of the victim allegedly being raped.

Officers then responded to the 2000 block of S Emerald Shores Drive.

"He let us in the house, we were able to check on her, she was fine, not complaining of anything, just intoxicated, we left her in the care and custody of him,” said Danbury Police Chief Michael S Meisler.

Not long after leaving the home, police viewed two of the Snapchat videos and immediately went back to the house. They identified then arrested 77-year-old James Allen.

The victim checked into the Franklin Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Police Chief Michael Meisler says they are sorry the incident happened, but incredibly grateful for the social media app.

"We were able to gain some evidence because in most rape cases, it's kind of a he said, she said, but this was evidence that simply helped our case,” said Meisler.

"Social media isn't all bad, we can use it in our favor,” said Robert Mitchell, a stunned neighbor.

The victim is on the road to healing with an advocate at the Ottawa County Prosecutor's office.

"We're asking at this time, we have the video here, we have it in several locations, it is secured in evidence, so if anyone does have the video of it, go ahead and delete it, just for her sake,” said Meisler.

James Allen is behind bars at the Ottawa County Detention Facility. His faces a felony rape charge. His bond is $1 million.

