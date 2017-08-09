Monroe doctor's medical license gets suspended

A local doctor who has been accused of illegally prescribing narcotics had his medical license suspended Wednesday morning, according to the Monroe News.

Doctor Lesly Pompy is accused of writing fake prescriptions and prescribing more narcotics than any other doctor in the state of Michigan.

It's been about a year since Pompy's office was raided.

No charges have yet been filed.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.