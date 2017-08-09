Distracted driving causes injury crash involving trooper car

Three people were sent to a hospital for minor injuries after a two-car crash that involved a trooper Wednesday morning.

The crash happened on NB I-75 near US 6 in Bowling Green around 6:15 a.m.

Investigators said James E. Tounage, 52, of Detroit, Michigan drove off the left side of I-75 after being distracted behind the wheel.

That's when he struck Trooper Philip R. Mohre, 42, who was on stationary patrol in the center median crossover.

After the collision Tounage's car landed in a ditch. Tounage's passenger, Jewel D. Milledge, 49, of Detroit suffered from minor injuries and was sent to the Wood County Hospital along with Tounage.

Trooper Mohre was uninjured in the incident but still was sent to the hospital for precaution.

Both cars were heavily damaged.

The southbound left lane of I-75 was closed for a short time during the crash investigation but has been reopened.

Tounage was ticketed for his failure of control.

