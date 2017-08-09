Construction debris catches fire in Sylvania

A fire broke out at a construction site in Sylvania early Wednesday morning.

A pile of debris outside a home being built on Sweet Water Lane caught fire around 3 a.m.

Sylvania fire crews said they were able put the flames out quickly, containing the fire to the garage.

No damage was done to the house.

The fire is under investigation.

