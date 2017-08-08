Family of escaped Paudling County inmate reacts to his suicide

The search for Branden Powell, the escaped inmate from Paulding County, ended Monday night in Antwerp when he took his life with a self-inflicted gunshot.

Tuesday his family and neighbors in Paulding reacted to the intense standoff that interrupted the peace of their town.

Branden Powell’s family and friends says they feel a sense of devastation when thinking about Powell's final days.

While neighbors are relieved the situation is over they wish it had a different outcome.

"I didn't know what to think,” said Powell's grandmother Pat Gipple. “You don't know what you're going through at that time. I wonder why, why because you know like I say he's never been a violent person."

Amber Krynock lived only miles from where Powell made his daring escape. She says in the days after his escape, she was on high alert.

Krynock did not even let her children outside to play until Tuesday when his run from authorities finally ended.

"I'm not a paranoid person,” said Amber Krynock, who lives just miles from where Powell escaped. “But I legitimately was scared and didn't want to go home."

Although Krynock says Powell's escape instilled a sense of panic in her household, she wishes the end result was different.

"No matter what he had done, I'm still sad it ended that way for his family," said Amber Krynock.

Branden Powell was booked in jail for allegations of rape. His family and friends believes he is innocent.

They insist he was a good man and this tragedy just adds to their pain.

"Maybe he was just at the end of his rope that he was, didn't have anything else you know to live for,” said Tony Frigo, a friend of Branden’s. “I think he was just scared. He didn’t know what to do. I think that he didn’t know if he would be able to prove his innocence, I didn’t know."

Those that were close to Powell say they hope the investigation into the alleged rape continues and investigators clear his name.

"I just think that they should finish the investigation on the rape charges,” said Frigo. “I think let the truth be known to what actually did happen, what didn't happen and for people not to judge until they know exactly whether he was innocent or guilty.”

Meanwhile, residents like Krynock says they trust the Paulding County Sheriff's Office that an incident like this will not happen again.

