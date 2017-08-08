OHSAA to suspend Springfield's Gucciardo if they make playoffs

The Ohio High School Athletic Association suspended Springfield High School's head football coach Tuesday.

The OHSAA accused Coach Pat Gucciardo of recruiting violations. The OHSAA says Gucciardo during a school shadow day, he led a prospective athlete around the school, gave him a jersey for a picture and allowed the student to participate in football-related activities.

The OHSAA announced they will suspend Gucciardo for the first two rounds of the playoffs, should Springfield qualify. The OHSAA also fined Springfield $500.

Springfield appealed the ruling, but the OHSAA upheld the punishment.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.