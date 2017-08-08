OHSAA to suspend Springfield's Gucciardo if they make playoffs

The Ohio High School Athletic Association suspended Springfield High School's head football coach Tuesday.
The OHSAA accused Coach Pat Gucciardo of recruiting violations. The OHSAA says Gucciardo during a school shadow day, he led a prospective athlete around the school, gave him a jersey for a picture and allowed the student to participate in football-related activities.
The OHSAA announced they will suspend Gucciardo for the first two rounds of the playoffs, should Springfield qualify. The OHSAA also fined Springfield $500.
Springfield appealed the ruling, but the OHSAA upheld the punishment.
Follow WTOL:
Download our app here.
Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.
WTOL
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
WUPW
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
730 North Summit Street
Toledo, OH 43604
(419) 248-1111
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.