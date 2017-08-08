Boil advisory canceled in Henry County - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Boil advisory canceled in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

The Henry County Sheriff's Office announced a 24-hour boil advisory Tuesday for residents in Malinta, Grelton and McClure.

The county officially canceled the advisory Thursday afternoon.

The office did not say the reason for the advisory.

