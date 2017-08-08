Toledo City Council candidates hope to focus on future of youth in Toledo

The Toledo City Council hopes Toledoans can help them figure out how to keep young people in the city ahead of their 2040 plan.

The city struggles with the fight to keep young professions in the city to help it grow. But two city council candidates hope to change that narrative.

Sam Melden and Nick Komives are both in their early 30s. While they are up against people two decades older than them, they hope that age gap resonates with voters.

"It seems like it's an older generation that's in charge of us right now," said Jim Schulty, a Toledo-native and student at UT. "Getting some fresh ideas in there would never hurt."

Melden says he knows one of those issues is a lack of young people in influential city government positions.

"Youth is missing from the 22nd floor, so we need more young people engaged in city hall," Melden said. "But we need more young people engaged all throughout the city."

One of the reasons why some argued for a pay raise for the city council was it would provide an incentive for young candidates to compete for a place on the council.

"I certainly think pay is a factor for anybody," Komives said. "That's why we see folks that are retired or run their own businesses so they have the means and the ability to be on council."

Both Melden and Komives plan on holding meetings with residents between 20 to 40-years-old on how to keep young people in the Glass City.

"They're thinking about walkable, liveable neighborhoods," Melden said. "They're thinking beyond the downtown renaissance. They're thinking about what do these neighborhoods look like."

