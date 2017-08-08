Library to host safety workshop ahead of solar eclipse

The Lucas County Public Library announced Tuesday they are out of special glasses to watch the upcoming solar eclipse.

However, you can still get a pair if you attend one of the library eclipse programs.

The Solar Eclipse Safety Workshop teaches people who to avoid damaging their hows when watching a solar eclipse.

The library will host workshops on August 16 at the Toledo Heights Branch at 3 p.m. and on August 18 at the Birmingham Branch at 4 p.m.

