West Toledo standoff ends without incident

A man's standoff with Toledo police ended peacefully Tuesday night in west Toledo.

The standoff happened home on Talbot Street and Matlack Avenue around 8:30 p.m.

According to Toledo police, it began during a domestic dispute between the man and a woman living with him. Police say he did not hold her hostage.

The man barricaded himself inside. Police and SWAT units surrounded the home and even introduced tear gas in an effort to get him to surrender.

The man surrendered to Toledo police just after 10 p.m. without incident. Police then took him into custody.

Officials have not released the man's identity.

