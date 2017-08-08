New class of TFD recruits will help improve response time, strengthen staff

If you or someone you love is having an emergency, it may feel like an eternity until help arrives.

With more firefighters helping to fill shifts in for Toledo fire, response times will be better than ever.

A new class of 30 recruits will begin training in December to be ready to load onto an engine by next summer.

The recruits for the class are picked, having to pass a written test, interview process and background check.

The recruits will need 14 weeks of training and 10 weeks of EMT classes to become a Toledo firefighter.

The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department currently has a staff of 519 firefighters.

Big classes of recruits in the mid-80s contributed to several retirements and the lower number of firefighters on the force.

Chief Luis Santiago wants to bump the staff number up to around 540. The new recruitment class will ensure that the fire department remains strong and morale among current firefighters remains high.

"When you add new firefighters to the mix, that helps with staffing levels reduces on overtime and cost. It also givers our firefighters that break those two days to recoup and get mentally and physically ready," said Pvt. Sterling Rahe of TFD.

The class was originally slated to begin in September, but TFD is hoping the city will push the start date up to allow better training conditions in the fall months.

