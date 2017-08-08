TPD says evidence shows red light cameras help prevent crashes

Running a red light is a split-second decision that costs lives every day.

Sherry Kroptz lives near a stop light on Fassett and Oak in east Toledo. She says it is frustrating to see just how many drivers running the light and how many crashes it causes.

"You see lots of wrecks," Kroptz said.

Police say while red light cameras are unpopular, there is a decrease in crashes at intersections where cameras are installed.

"We have noticed a decrease though, especially at our major intersections that have the red light cameras," said Lt. Jeff Sulewski of Toledo police. "We've done a couple studies and analyzed the data and overall found a decrease in the red light."

Toledo police and the The Stop on Red campaign wants drivers to know that running a red light could cost them their lives.

