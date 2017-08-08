Cherry Street Mission in need of water donations

The Cherry Street Mission is in desperate need of water bottles, and is asking the public for their help.

The homeless shelter always keep a two-week supply of water on hand, but the supply is now at an emergency level.

The mission is expecting extreme temperatures to hit the area during the remainder of the month, and is asking the public for water donations for the shelter guests.

Donations can be dropped off at the Life Revitalization Center on Monroe Street Monday through Friday.

The shelter is also accepting monetary donations, as well as donations of coffee, liquid laundry detergent and ground beef as they are running low on those items as well.

Monetary donations can be mailed to The Cherry Street Mission or made online.

