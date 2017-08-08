Two decade old cold case involving infant reopened

The FBI reopened an investigation Tuesday into the death of an infant girl nearly 23 years ago.

A grounds crew at Riverview Memory Gardens in Defiance found a baby girl's body inside a dry cleaner bag in October of 1994.

An autopsy revealed no obvious cause of death. An investigation launched by the Defiance County Sheriff's Office turned up almost no evidence. Two decades later, the baby girl's identity remains a mystery.

On Tuesday, authorities exhumed the baby's remains to obtain DNA, which was unavailable at the time of her death.

Though little is known about the girl, investigators say a medical clamp was on the umbilical cord during the birth.

Investigators urge anyone with information on the identity of the baby girl to contact the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office at 419-784-1155 or the FBI at 419-243-6122.

