Toledo yard mowing pilot program helps beautify the city

James Easter runs an outreach program at Canaan Manifested Word Church on Western Avenue in south Toledo.

His way of outreach involves lawn mowers, blowers and weed whackers in an effort to beautify his city.

"It helps our city stay nice looking, the neighborhood, especially these neighborhoods that don't get any attention," Easter said.

Easter and his crew mow overgrown properties through the Department of Neighborhood's pilot mowing program. The program pays volunteers $28 a property. For Easter, that money is put back into the church's outreach program.

While it is rewarding, it is hardly an easy job.

"Dealing with rodents, bumblebees and the grass," Easter said, "like I said, some of the grass has been really tall this year, but we knock it down."

So far, Easter and his church members helped mow more than 50 properties. In all, the city says volunteers mowed 1,200 properties through the pilot program.

The city council recently approved $120,000 for the pilot program. That will pay people for working to keep Toledo's neighborhoods looking nice.

"It's addressing two fronts," said Cindy Geronimo, the Commissioner of Code Enforcement. "The blight in the community and also it's giving people the opportunity to make some money."

Geronimo says while the program is a success this summer, it's only a pilot. That means the city will have to bring it back next.

If you want to get involved in the program, call 419-245-1400. You will need to provide your own lawn equipment. The city also wants Toledo residents to report any vacant properties by calling Engage Toledo at 419-936-2020.

