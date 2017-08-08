Learn the ins and outs of the Wood County Sheriff's Office with its citizen's police academy

Have you ever wondered what a day in the life of a police officer is like?

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office is giving you a chance to do so with a citizen’s police academy.

The sheriff’s office said the academy is an opportunity for citizens of Wood County to see first-hand what happens in the office, as most do not know the extent of the duties and responsibilities that lie within the office of the sheriff.

Sheriff’s deputies will educate participants on the various job duties through classroom lecture and hands-on activities.

The office says space is limited for the 11-week class and encourages residents to sign up by 4 p.m. on August 25.

If you're interested, call Deputy Holland at 419-354-9088 or email him at jaholland@co.wood.oh.us to register.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.