Ohio State Fair attendance down compared to recent years

The Ohio Stare Fair runs for 12 days, with this year's fair beginning on July 26 and ending Aug. 6.

An estimated 801,031 people attended the fair, a 13-percent decrease from last year.

General manager Virgil Strickler said the weather, along with the tragic ride accident, affected the number of people who made their way to the annual fair in Columbus.

"The last several years have seen attendance figures grow almost annually, but total attendance does fluctuate from year to year based on a number of factors. This year, of course, was not a normal Fair year. Opening Day's tragic ride accident, which closes the Midway for several days, coupled with a few days of cool, rainy weather, certainly contributed to the dip in attendance. Nevertheless, we thank the hundreds of thousands of devoted fairgoers, who supported this great end-of-summer tradition," Strickler said.

Strickler said preparations are already underway for next year's fair, striving to make the fair a quality experience for the patrons.

"Our team will continue to work toward making enhancements to provide a top-notch event that honors our great state," Strickler said.

The 2018 Ohio State Fair is slated to run from July 25 to August 5.

Visit here or call 1-888-OHO-EXPO or 1-614-644-FAIR for more information.

Below is a look at Ohio State Fair attendance in recent years:

2017: 801,031

2016: 921,214

2015: 982,305

2014: 916,724

2013: 903,824

2012: 840,306

2011: 833, 304

2010: 812,237

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.