Despite $22M in contributions, Ohio doesn't really know what Issue 2 is

In three months, registered voters in Ohio will decide on Issue 2. Despite more than $22 million in campaign contributions on both sides, however, most registered voters surveyed said they don't know what the Drug Price Relief Act is on the Nov. 7 ballot.

SurveyUSA conducted a phone survey, and out of 532 registered voters polled, 6 out of 10 said they don't know much, if anything, about Issue 2.

Issue 2, or the Drug Price Relief Act, would require Ohio to pay no more for prescription drugs than the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

The survey was conducted from Aug. 1 through Aug. 6. The margin of error is ± 4.3 percent.

Here is a breakdown of how 532 registered voters in Ohio responded to our survey:

Here's a look at the demographic of those surveyed:

Sex

Men: 51 percent

Women: 49 percent

Age

18-34: 18 percent

35-49: 22 percent

50-64: 36 percent

65+: 24 percent

Race

White: 84 percent

Black: 12 percent

Party Affiliation

Strong Republican: 8 percent

Republican: 18 percent

Leans Republican: 11 percent

Independent: 15 percent

Leans Democrat: 9 percent

Democrat: 22 percent

Strong Democrat: 14 percent

Insurance

Employer: 45 percent

Medicare: 25 percent

Medicaid: 14 percent

Self-purchased: 8 percent

Uninsured: 5 percent

Education

High School: 21 percent

Some college: 35 percent

4-year degree: 44 percent

Income

<$40K: 39 percent

$40K-$80K: 35 percent

>$80K: 25 percent

Region

Toledo area: 9 percent

Dayton area: 11 percent

Cincinnati: 15 percent

Columbus: 21 percent

Cleveland: 40 percent

Southeast Ohio: 3 percent

