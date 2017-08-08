Despite $22M in contributions, Ohio doesn't really know what Iss - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Despite $22M in contributions, Ohio doesn't really know what Issue 2 is

Posted by WTOL Staff
Connect
Issue 2, or the Drug Price Relief Act, would require Ohio to pay no more for prescription drugs than the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. (Source: WOIO) Issue 2, or the Drug Price Relief Act, would require Ohio to pay no more for prescription drugs than the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. (Source: WOIO)
(WTOL) -

In three months, registered voters in Ohio will decide on Issue 2. Despite more than $22 million in campaign contributions on both sides, however, most registered voters surveyed said they don't know what the Drug Price Relief Act is on the Nov. 7 ballot.

SurveyUSA conducted a phone survey, and out of 532 registered voters polled, 6 out of 10 said they don't know much, if anything, about Issue 2

Issue 2, or the Drug Price Relief Act, would require Ohio to pay no more for prescription drugs than the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

What is Issue 2? Learn more here

The survey was conducted from Aug. 1 through Aug. 6. The margin of error is ± 4.3 percent.

Here is a breakdown of how 532 registered voters in Ohio responded to our survey:

Here's a look at the demographic of those surveyed:

Sex

  • Men: 51 percent
  • Women: 49 percent

Age

  • 18-34: 18 percent
  • 35-49: 22 percent
  • 50-64: 36 percent
  • 65+: 24 percent

Race

  • White: 84 percent
  • Black: 12 percent

Party Affiliation

  • Strong Republican: 8 percent
  • Republican: 18 percent
  • Leans Republican: 11 percent
  • Independent: 15 percent
  • Leans Democrat: 9 percent
  • Democrat: 22 percent
  • Strong Democrat: 14 percent

Insurance

  • Employer: 45 percent
  • Medicare: 25 percent
  • Medicaid: 14 percent
  • Self-purchased: 8 percent
  • Uninsured: 5 percent

Education

  • High School: 21 percent
  • Some college: 35 percent
  • 4-year degree: 44 percent

Income

  • <$40K: 39 percent
  • $40K-$80K: 35 percent
  • >$80K: 25 percent

Region

  • Toledo area: 9 percent
  • Dayton area: 11 percent
  • Cincinnati: 15 percent
  • Columbus: 21 percent
  • Cleveland: 40 percent
  • Southeast Ohio: 3 percent

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly