ATTENTION WTOL 11 fans in Sandusky

WTOL 11 is no longer available on your Buckeye Broadband system because Erie County is outside the Toledo television designated viewing area. Erie County is assigned to the Cleveland market and because WOIO is the local CBS affiliate, Toledo will no longer be carried on Buckeye Boardband.
You can still watch WTOL 11 News and great programs like, Wheel of Fortune, The Big Bang Theory and NCIS for FREE with a simple UHF/VHF antenna. WTOL 11 News is always available no matter where you are by downloading the WTOL 11 News App and on ROKU.
Click here to download any of the WTOL 11 apps
WTOL
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
WUPW
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
730 North Summit Street
Toledo, OH 43604
(419) 248-1111
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.