ATTENTION WTOL 11 fans in Sandusky

WTOL 11 is no longer available on your Buckeye Broadband system because Erie County is outside the Toledo television designated viewing area. Erie County is assigned to the Cleveland market and because WOIO is the local CBS affiliate, Toledo will no longer be carried on Buckeye Boardband.

You can still watch WTOL 11 News and great programs like, Wheel of Fortune, The Big Bang Theory and NCIS for FREE with a simple UHF/VHF antenna. WTOL 11 News is always available no matter where you are by downloading the WTOL 11 News App and on ROKU.

Click here to download any of the WTOL 11 apps

Click here to find out how to get WTOL 11 using an antenna