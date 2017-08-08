Police find car flipped and abandoned near UT - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police find car flipped and abandoned near UT

By Fayth Atkins, Digital Content Producer
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Police said they found a car flipped upside down and abandoned in west Toledo. 

The car was found near the University of Toledo on Audubon Place.

Police believe the car was flipped because of construction in the area.

There is no confirmation on whether anyone was hurt. 

