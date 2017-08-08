Apartment kitchen fire forces residents out of homes - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Apartment kitchen fire forces residents out of homes

By Fayth Atkins, Digital Content Producer
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

An apartment fire forced people out of their homes early Tuesday morning. 

The blaze happened around 2 a.m. on Douglas Road.

Fire crews said the flames broke out in one unit's kitchen. 

No injuries were reported.

The Red Cross has reached out to help. 

