Pedestrian killed after being hit by two vehicles

A woman was killed after being hit by a car Monday night around 10: 45 p.m. in Jerusalem Township.

Courtney P. Gibbons, 27, of Plymouth, Michigan was driving on State Route 2 when she pulled over and began walking in the middle of the road for an unknown reason.

That's when Tricia L. Michael, 46, of Oak Harbor, Ohio struck Gibbons with her driver side mirror. After being struck, Gibbons continued to walk westbound on SR 2, in the middle of the road.

Christopher O. Hughes, age 41, of Belleville, Michigan was driving a 2017 Freightliner commercial truck eastbound on SR 2 and also struck Gibbons.

After she was hit the second time, she landed in the middle of the road.

Michael stayed at the scene with Gibbons.

Hughes drove off after hitting her, but was later located in Ottawa County.

No charges have been filed and the Ohio State Highway Patrol is still investigating the incident.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved..