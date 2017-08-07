Columbian seeks to recapture post-season success

Tiffin Columbian used to be a regular in the state playoffs.

The Tornadoes made it to the postseason 12 out of 16 years, ending in 2013. Last year, Columbian won just two games. But that team was young and inexperienced.

This year, that group is ready to step up.

The Tornadoes are deep at running back with several players set to carry the pill.

Judd Lutz, a 2006 Columbian grad is in his second year as head coach. He knows the school's tradition and cannot wait to get the program back where it belongs.

"Last year we showed growth throughout the year, which is what you want year one as a head coach," Lutz said. "We worked on fundamentals and built a good ground and still pounded it home. Obviously we want more wins this year, but ultimately we want to show growth offensively and defensively and fundamentally, and we played a lot of young guys, so we should be pretty experienced with guys coming back again.”

Columbian opens their season at Elida.

