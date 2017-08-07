Two Walleye stars to return for 2017-2018 seasons

Two Walleye stars signed contracts to return to Toledo for the 2017-2018 season.

Forwards Shane Berschbach and AJ Jenks have combined for 332 points over their three seasons together in Toledo.

Berschbach, 26, set a Walleye single-season record with 68 assists and 86 points last season. He won the Sportsmanship Award winner for the second consecutive season.

Berschbach also is the all-time leaders in career points and assists.

“Shane has developed into an elite player over the past three seasons,” said head coach Dan Watson. “His determination to be great is something special and you can see the desire to reward the Toledo fans with a championship.”

Toledo is just the latest stop in a successful hockey career. He scored 39 goals and 78 assists during his four years at Western Michigan University.

Meanwhile, Jenks, 26, also posted career highs last season with 46 points in 46 games. In his three seasons with the Walleye, Jenks put up 116 points. He is tied for third in goals and fifth in all-time career assists in the Walleye record book.

“Power on offense and defense would describe AJ’s tremendous all-around game,” Head Coach Dan Watson said. “His leadership qualities are second to none and he continues to work very hard to improve every facet of his game.”

Jenks also spent time playing in Florida, Cincinnati and Charlotte within the ECHL, responsible for 160 points.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.