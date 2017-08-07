Pro-choice billboard causing controversy in Toledo

A new pro-choice billboard is turning several heads in Toledo.

The billboard is sponsored by the National Abortion and Reproductive Rights Action League.

It is located on North Haven Ave. and West Sylvania Blvd., not far from the city's only abortion clinic.

NARAL says the billboard supports women's right to choose. They also hope it brings awareness that people going in and out of the clinic should not be harassed.

Meanwhile, the Toledo City Council is set to hold a public committee meeting about proposed legislation that would establish a 20-foot buffer for demonstrators around the clinic.

