North Toledo Club advertising bondage, role play could be violating city code

The Body Shop Night Club on Telegraph Road in north Toledo advertises bondage and other forms of alternative sexual activity.

The Body Shop Night Club used to be Lorain's Private Studios. Its website states it is a part of a chain of clubs catering to those who want to explore bondage fantasies and role play.

The city's law director says the nature of the club is legal, however the city does not allow two sexually oriented businesses within 1,000 feet of each other.

According to Google Maps, the Body Shop is less than 500 feet from Scarlett's Gentle Night Clubs.





The city's zoning commissioner said they have to determine the club is engaging in sexual activities. Since it has only been open one weekend, the city will need more time to check the place out.

The club runs on a membership basis and their website says they do not serve alcohol and all "scenes are safe, sane and consensual."

If the city determines the club's activities are sexual in nature, they could be forced to shut down because of how close it is to another sexually oriented business.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.