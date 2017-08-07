Two TPS employees return to work following harassment accusation

Two Toledo Public School administrators returned to work Monday after a suspension stemming from an incident in Florida in June.

According to the district, Jennifer Lawless took a picture of Robert Mendenhall's genitals using a third employee's phone. The district says the incident happened while more than 200 TPS administrators were attending a conference.

The third employee reported the picture to the TPS harassment committee after Robert Mendenhall resisted to give the phone back.

"It's a moment that I'm sure they regret," said deputy superintendent Brian Murphy. "But it's time to move on and to move forward to next school year."

Lawless was suspended for 10 days while Mendenhall was suspended for five days, both without pay.

"We have to hold our employees to a high standard. We felt based on the situation we did that," Murphy said. "It's an unfortunate situation. We are very disappointed in the actions of these employees but we handled the situation appropriately."

Both Lawless Mendenhall are program directors for TPS. Both have worked for TPS for at least 10 years and make nearly $100,000.

