University of Findlay offering new Substance Use Disorder minor

As the opiate epidemic continues to ravage Ohio communities, the University of Findlay is doing what it can to help.

The university announced they will off a new minor degree focusing on addiction dependencies.

The new Substance Abuse Disorders minor will feature four brand new courses focusing on addiction.

The program grew from the university's cooperation with the local Alcohol, Drug Addiction Mental Health Services Board. It is an interdisciplinary minor, so any student can add it to their continuing education

Also, the courses will be made available to any from the community in the form of a $300 workshop. Those who complete the workshop will receive a certificate and will meet the criteria to apply for a Chemical Dependencies Counselors Assistants license.

The university feels they need offer the education to anyone who wants it to help those in need.

"No one is safe from that, everyone no matter where you work or what area of discipline you are working in, we are all susceptible to dealing with people that have issues with substance use disorder," said Robin Waters-Powell, chair of social and gerontology at the University of Findlay.

The courses will be taught by two UF alumni who are actively working in the addiction field.

