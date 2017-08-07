FEMA grant to help Findlay fire department purchase breathing equipment

A federal gr ant will help the Findlay Fire Department replace aging equipment all at once instead of taking years.

The department will soon receive about $300,000 that will go towards replacing all of the department's breathing apparatuses. The FEMA Assistance to Firefighters gr ant will purchase 48 brand new self-contained breathing apparatus.

The current equipment is 15-years-old and has become unreliable, needed constant repair and would have needed to be retired next year anyway.

The $285,000 gr ant has a 10 percent local match, totaling $303,000.

Chief Josh Eberle says it was important to guarantee the money for the replacement of all of the departments SCBAs at once to insure an efficient transition to the new equipment.

"Instead of trying to do it maybe five this year and five next year or maybe 10 next year, because of design changes, they won't be inter-operable," Chief Eberle said. "So, for all of our firefighters to be able to be on the scene and have inter-operability in between fire trucks. That was important to us."



Chief Eberle says the purchase order for the new equipment should be made this fall.

