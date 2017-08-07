Multiple local officers were inducted in the Law Enforcement Hall of Fame

Certain members of the police force who represent northwest Ohio received a high recognition over the weekend.

Toledo Police Officers Michael Futrell and Officer Jon Gruenberg were inducted into the Law Enforcement hall of fame for the Young Officer Award.

Former TPD Officer Joseph Ball, who now works for Perrysburg Township, along with Jodi Johnson, of Rossford PD, will receive the Career Achievement Award.

The award ceremony will take place on October 5. Tickets are still available.

