Microsurfacing catching on in Sylvania, saving money on road repair

If you drive on McCord Road between Sylvania Avenue and Brint Road in Sylvania, you may notice your right is smoother.

The city is starting to widen the use of a certain type of pavement that not only makes roads last longer, but saves taxpayers money too.

It's called microsurfacing.

"[Microsurfacing] is asphalt and water, mixed with a fine aggregate. It's only about three-eighths of an inch thick," said City of Sylvania Deputy Service Director Joe Shaw.

The city of Sylvania has been using microsurfacing on some side streets the past few years. McCord Road is the first of the major roads.

The city says it is much cheaper than asphalt mill and repair, at about 35 cents to the dollar.

"For McCord Road, for example, we did that one for just over $100,000," Shaw said. "If we were to mill and resurface all of that, that wouldn't have been close to $350,000."

However, not all streets are created equal. That why Shaw says all the roads cannot be microsurfaced.

The mix cannot be used to repair roads in really bad shape. Rather, it's meant to extend the life of roads that are of low to medium distress.

"You can extend the pavement life eight, ten, sometimes twelve years," Shaw said.

The city of Sylvania says microsurfacing has been around since the 1980's, but has gotten more popular in the past decade.

Other districts are using it as well, including Perrysburg and Lucas County.

