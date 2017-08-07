Local documentary featuring opioid addicts overcoming abuse premieres Monday

A local educational group will address the opioid crisis that is affecting the community, especially in schools, in a creative way.

Chasing Hope, a film produced by the Spring Green Educational Foundation of Maumee, premieres Monday night.

The film is a shorter version of a planned documentary that focuses on the Toledo area. It’ll feature a variety of stories of hope from those who’ve overcome addiction.

The target audience for the film is aimed at a younger crowd. Many addicts start using drugs around 12 to 14 years old.

