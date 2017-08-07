TARTA to bus TPS students to school

An estimated 4,000 Toledo Public School students will be catching the bus Thursday for the first day of school on August 17. But not all of the buses will be yellow.

"We're excited during this time of year to help all of those students out," said TARTA Superintendent of Transportation, Tom Metzger.

This is the third year for the collaboration between TPS and TARTA.

Students who are designated to take a TARTA bus are given passes from their schools and must live at least one mile from their school.

The buses will all run their designated school routes. Many will have just students on board, but some will also have public riders.

"We do have a hired security team which are at our main transfer points and we do have a road supervision that are very active during the transportation of the students," said Metger.

Anyone with questions about the bus service can call TARTA at 419-243-RIDE.