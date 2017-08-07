ODOT announces update to State Route 64 resurface and bridge project

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) announced an update to the State Route 64 resurface and bridge repair project.

Starting Thursday, State Route 64, located between Wilkins Road and State Route 295, will be closed for pavement repair from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Drivers can take State Route 295 and US 20A for a detour.

Through October, lane restrictions may occur between US 24 and State Route 64.

