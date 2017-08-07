Semi-truck crashes into car, kills one

One man is dead after a two-vehicle crash happened on US-223 Saturday evening in Lenawee County.

Cornelius Byrd, 75, of Ypsilanti, Michigan, was traveling from US-127 when he made a left turn onto US-223. That is when a semi-truck struck Byrd’s car on the driver’s side.

The collision caused disabling damage to both vehicles.

Byrd died at the scene from his injuries.

The semi-truck driver was treated by EMS and released.

Neither alcohol nor drugs are suspected factors in the crash.

The Michigan State Police are still investigating the incident. Anyone with any information is encouraged to call Trooper Robert Dellapelle at 734-242-3500.

