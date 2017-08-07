Local doctor accused of sex crimes faced judge, case continued

A Northwood doctor accused of several sex crimes will faced a judge Monday morning.

Dr. Haridas Dasani allegedly prescribed medication to women in exchange for sex. He is facing over two dozen counts of rape and gross sexual imposition.

The FBI and DEA raided his family practice office located on Woodville Road.

Dasani was placed under house arrest earlier this year, but later had his ankle monitor removed. However, he has been ordered not to practice medicine while the case is pending and is not allowed to travel outside the country.

Dasani has practiced medicine for 42 years.

His case will be continued to September 26 at 9pm with Judge Jennings. His bond was continued as well.

