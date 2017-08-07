Man accused of killing mother of three appears in court for pretrial

Man accused of killing mother of three appears in court for pret - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

A man accused of killing his girlfriend will appear in court Monday for another pretrial hearing.

Prosecutors say Christopher Mominee stabbed Tiffiney Mohn to death inside their north Toledo home last October.

Mominee then rolled Mohn's body in a tarp and hid it in their garage

Mohn was the mother of three children. 

