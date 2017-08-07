Man accused of killing mother of three appears in court for pretrial

Home of Tiffiney Mohn and Christopher Mominee (Source: WTOL)

A man accused of killing his girlfriend will appear in court Monday for another pretrial hearing.

Prosecutors say Christopher Mominee stabbed Tiffiney Mohn to death inside their north Toledo home last October.

Mominee then rolled Mohn's body in a tarp and hid it in their garage.

Mohn was the mother of three children.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.