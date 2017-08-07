8-year-old discovers body of man killed in shooting

CLEVELAND (AP) - Police in Ohio are investigating the shooting death of a man whose body was discovered by an 8-year-old boy taking out the trash.

The boy's mother, Dejenaba Lockett, tells Cleveland.com (http://bit.ly/2uhAaiQ ) the boy found the body around 11:30 a.m. Sunday in the driveway of their Cleveland home. She says the body was not there when she went outside about two hours earlier, and she never heard any commotion.

Investigators say the man, whose name has not been released, died after being shot once in the chest. Detectives are investigating his death as a homicide.

Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com

