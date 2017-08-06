Michigan hires Yaklich and Haynes as assistants

Michigan has hired Luke Yaklich and DeAndre Haynes as assistant basketball coaches.
The school announced the moves Friday and also said Chris Hunter has been elevated to director of basketball operations.
Yaklich and Haynes were both assistants at Illinois State on Dan Muller's staff.
Michigan lost assistants Jeff Meyer and Billy Donlon this offseason. Meyer left to become an assistant at Butler, and Donlon was hired as an assistant at Northwestern.
More AP college basketball: www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 .
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
WTOL
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
WUPW
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
730 North Summit Street
Toledo, OH 43604
(419) 248-1111
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.