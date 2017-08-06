I-475, SR 25 construction project in Perrysburg about to get much worse for southbound drivers

The “diverging diamond” construction project in Perrysburg that has been giving commuters headaches for months is about to get a lot worse.

At 6 a.m. on Monday, the ramp from southbound I-475/US 23 closed for 5 weeks for rebuilding.

The ODOT detour has drivers take northbound 75 to US 20/23 exit, then get back on southbound I-75 to NB 475 to SR 25 exit.

"When you meet friends for lunch and you feel bad for local businesses because sometimes you choose to go to different places," said Rebekah Dumke of Perrysburg.

One of those businesses, the Social Gastropub, is feeling the economic sting of the project.

"I feel like at lunch, it's kind of slowed down a little bit because people don't have enough time to come over the bridge and then go back across due to the traffic," said Christian Grisier, manager of the Social Gastropub. "They don't want to risk being late getting back to work."

However, Grisier says in the end, the project will be worth it for the restaurant.

"I've seen the plans for it, and it looks fantastic," Grisier said. "It looks like it's going to be really streamlined, I just hope it's over quick."

In about five weeks, the northbound ramp from I-475/US-23 will close for a similar period of time for rebuilding.

All of this is subject to weather.

